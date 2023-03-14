Foothill League announces soccer All-League selections 

The Foothill League has released its 2022-23 All-League selections for boys’ and girls’ soccer.

Hart swept both Player of the Year awards for the second straight year.



Boys’ Player of the Year – Trenton Rickard, Senior – Hart

Girls’ Player of the Year – Briley Phelps, Senior – Hart



Rickard was the catalyst for the Indians’ success this year. The senior forward led his team to yet another league title and a deep playoff run. Rickard will continue his playing career in a Mustang uniform as the forward heads to The Master’s University.

Phelps was the leading scorer with 19 goals during the regular season on a team loaded with talent. The forward also displayed great defensive skills and often jumped on the Hart backline to bolster the defense. Phelps recently committed to Biola after her sensational season, capped off with a CIF championship and a State Southern Regional title.



Boys’ First Team All-League



• Marlon Tadeo, senior, Canyon

• Christian Hernandez, senior, Golden Valley

• Alexander Risdon, junior, Golden Valley

• Samahj Oyewo, junior, Hart

• Nicholas Hernandez, senior, Hart

• Marco Flores, senior, Hart

• Gage Fritz, senior, Saugus

• Dominic Varsam, senior, Saugus

• Andrew Alfaro, junior, Saugus

• Azael Jovel, senior, Valencia

• Daniel Corcione, senior Valencia

• Andrew Montes, senior, West Ranch



Tadeo, Christian Hernandez, Flores, Jovel and Montes were all goal-scoring machines for their teams. The group will likely have roles on collegiate teams should they continue their playing careers.

Valencia captain Azael Jovel (11) gets past West Ranch defenders to score a goal in the first half during a Foothill league match at West Ranch High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Valencia won 3-1. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Grizzly pair of Hernandez and Risdon combined for 23 goals on the year, while Risdon led the team with 16 assists.



Girls’ First Team All-League

• Kiana Mader, senior, Canyon

• Brooke McCormick, senior, Canyon

• Claire Silvestro, sophomore, Castaic

• Alexis Nguyen, senior, Hart

• Ariana Salvador, junior, Hart

• Macey Edemann, senior, Hart

• Makea Leonard, freshman, Saugus

• Ashley Striegel, senior, Saugus

• Sofia Soler, senior, Saugus

• Amelia Haydamack, senior Valencia

• Naliya Montebon, senior, West Ranch

• Mikayla Toliver, senior, West Ranch

Phelps led the Indians in scoring during the regular season while Salvador excelled as a facilitator, adding 12 goals and 18 assists for Hart. Nguyen was the best of both worlds, finishing the regular season with 18 goals and 16 assists, while Edemann was the defensive anchor for a Hart team that allowed just 13 goals in 26 matches.

Isabella Truong (23) of West Ranch and Makea Leonard (11) of Saugus go up to head the ball in the first half at Saugus High School on Tuesday, 01`1723. Dan Watson/The Signal

Leonard is the only freshman girl to receive All-League honors after leading the Centurions with 14 goals this season. Saugus teammates Soler and Striegel combined for nine goals and six assists.



Boys’ Second Team All-League



• Marcus Toney, junior, Canyon

• Daniel Romero, sophomore, Canyon

• Jimmy Lozano, senior, Golden Valley

• Gelber Sandoval, junior, Golden Valley

• Braden Krusey, senior, Hart

• Marco Gonzalez, sophomore, Hart

• Rio Loya, senior, Saugus

• Ethan Murillo, freshman, Saugus

• Jordan Cardenas, junior, Valencia

• Matthew Ponce, senior, Valencia

• Christian Hanson, senior, West Ranch

• Christian Lopez, senior, West Ranch

Golden Valley goalkeeper Gelber Sandoval (00) blocks a shot on goal by Palm Desert High in the first over time period at Golden Valley on Saturday, 021123. Dan Watson/The Signal



Girls Second Team All-League



• Laura Gonzalez, senior, Canyon

• Taylor Arietta, senior, Canyon

• Mallory Palm, junior, Castaic

• Ashlyn Richard, senior, Castaic

• Natalie Mejia, junior, Hart

• Laura Brennan, senior, Hart

• Sophia Ruys, junior, Saugus

• Aneesa Bolanos, junior, Saugus

• Emma Crary, senior, Valencia

• Haley Bench, senior, Valencia

• Ana Denisevich, junior, West Ranch

• Ava Magana, sophomore, West Ranch

West Ranch’s Ava Magaña (10) kicks a shot and scores a goal in the first half of a Foothill League match at West Ranch High School on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. West Ranch and Valencia tied 2-2. Chris Torres/The Signal

Boys’ Honorable Mention

• Roman Johnson, senior, Canyon

• Ronny Castruita, sophomore, Castaic

• Arya Soleimani, senior, Golden Valley

• Gustavo Valadez, senior, Hart

• Sal Sahagun, senior, Saugus

• Ian Cruz, senior, Valencia

• Anthony “AJ” Vitiello, senior West Ranch

Castaic sophomore Ronnie Castruita (7) passes the ball during Thursday’s Foothill League matchup against Hart at Castaic High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal



Girls’ Honorable Mention



• Sienna Salas, sophomore, Canyon

• Chloe Colgan, senior, Castaic

• Emily Cardoza, senior, Golden Valley

• Isa Magee, junior, Hart

• Makenna Blum, sophomore, Saugus

• Juliette Miller, junior, Valencia

• Isabella Truong, junior, West Ranch

Local Heritage League athletes honored

Boys’ First Team

• Mario Bethke, senior, Trinity

Girls’ First Team

• Dakota Rappleye, senior, SCCS

• Becca Fowler, junior, SCCS

• Cameron Lawson, junior, SCCS

• Lily Castro, junior, SCCS

Boys’ Second Team

• Noah Miller, freshman, Trinity

• John Ryan, freshman, Trinity

Girl’s Second Team

• Kaysa Brown, senior, SCCS

• Ashley Pence, freshman, SCCS

• Katherine Fillmore, freshman, SCCS