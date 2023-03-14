Foothill League announces soccer All-League selections 

Hart forward Briley Phelps (25) works the ball upfield against Harvard-Westlake forward Victoria Pugh (18) in the second half of the CIF championship game at the College of the Canyons Soccer Field on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Hart won 1-0 taking home the title. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Foothill League has released its 2022-23 All-League selections for boys’ and girls’ soccer. 

Hart swept both Player of the Year awards for the second straight year. 

 
Boys’ Player of the Year – Trenton Rickard, Senior – Hart 

Girls’ Player of the Year – Briley Phelps, Senior – Hart 

 
Rickard was the catalyst for the Indians’ success this year. The senior forward led his team to yet another league title and a deep playoff run. Rickard will continue his playing career in a Mustang uniform as the forward heads to The Master’s University. 

Phelps was the leading scorer with 19 goals during the regular season on a team loaded with talent. The forward also displayed great defensive skills and often jumped on the Hart backline to bolster the defense. Phelps recently committed to Biola after her sensational season, capped off with a CIF championship and a State Southern Regional title. 

 
Boys’ First Team All-League 

 
• Marlon Tadeo, senior, Canyon 

• Christian Hernandez, senior, Golden Valley 

• Alexander Risdon, junior, Golden Valley 

• Samahj Oyewo, junior, Hart 

• Nicholas Hernandez, senior, Hart 

• Marco Flores, senior, Hart 

• Gage Fritz, senior, Saugus 

• Dominic Varsam, senior, Saugus 

• Andrew Alfaro, junior, Saugus 

• Azael Jovel, senior, Valencia 

• Daniel Corcione, senior Valencia 

• Andrew Montes, senior, West Ranch 

 
Tadeo, Christian Hernandez, Flores, Jovel and Montes were all goal-scoring machines for their teams. The group will likely have roles on collegiate teams should they continue their playing careers. 

Valencia captain Azael Jovel (11) gets past West Ranch defenders to score a goal in the first half during a Foothill league match at West Ranch High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Valencia won 3-1. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Grizzly pair of Hernandez and Risdon combined for 23 goals on the year, while Risdon led the team with 16 assists. 

 
Girls’ First Team All-League 

• Kiana Mader, senior, Canyon 

• Brooke McCormick, senior, Canyon 

• Claire Silvestro, sophomore, Castaic 

• Alexis Nguyen, senior, Hart 

• Ariana Salvador, junior, Hart 

• Macey Edemann, senior, Hart 

• Makea Leonard, freshman, Saugus 

• Ashley Striegel, senior, Saugus 

• Sofia Soler, senior, Saugus 

• Amelia Haydamack, senior Valencia 

• Naliya Montebon, senior, West Ranch 

• Mikayla Toliver, senior, West Ranch 

Phelps led the Indians in scoring during the regular season while Salvador excelled as a facilitator, adding 12 goals and 18 assists for Hart. Nguyen was the best of both worlds, finishing the regular season with 18 goals and 16 assists, while Edemann was the defensive anchor for a Hart team that allowed just 13 goals in 26 matches. 

Isabella Truong (23) of West Ranch and Makea Leonard (11) of Saugus go up to head the ball in the first half at Saugus High School on Tuesday, 01`1723. Dan Watson/The Signal

Leonard is the only freshman girl to receive All-League honors after leading the Centurions with 14 goals this season. Saugus teammates Soler and Striegel combined for nine goals and six assists. 

 
Boys’ Second Team All-League 

 
• Marcus Toney, junior, Canyon 

• Daniel Romero, sophomore, Canyon 

• Jimmy Lozano, senior, Golden Valley 

• Gelber Sandoval, junior, Golden Valley 

• Braden Krusey, senior, Hart 

• Marco Gonzalez, sophomore, Hart 

• Rio Loya, senior, Saugus 

• Ethan Murillo, freshman, Saugus 

• Jordan Cardenas, junior, Valencia 

• Matthew Ponce, senior, Valencia 

• Christian Hanson, senior, West Ranch 

• Christian Lopez, senior, West Ranch  

Golden Valley goalkeeper Gelber Sandoval (00) blocks a shot on goal by Palm Desert High in the first over time period at Golden Valley on Saturday, 021123. Dan Watson/The Signal

 
Girls Second Team All-League 

 
• Laura Gonzalez, senior, Canyon 

• Taylor Arietta, senior, Canyon 

• Mallory Palm, junior, Castaic 

• Ashlyn Richard, senior, Castaic 

• Natalie Mejia, junior, Hart 

• Laura Brennan, senior, Hart 

• Sophia Ruys, junior, Saugus 

• Aneesa Bolanos, junior, Saugus 

• Emma Crary, senior, Valencia 

• Haley Bench, senior, Valencia 

• Ana Denisevich, junior, West Ranch 

• Ava Magana, sophomore, West Ranch 

West Ranch’s Ava Magaña (10) kicks a shot and scores a goal in the first half of a Foothill League match at West Ranch High School on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. West Ranch and Valencia tied 2-2. Chris Torres/The Signal

Boys’ Honorable Mention 

• Roman Johnson, senior, Canyon 

• Ronny Castruita, sophomore, Castaic 

• Arya Soleimani, senior, Golden Valley 

• Gustavo Valadez, senior, Hart 

• Sal Sahagun, senior, Saugus 

• Ian Cruz, senior, Valencia 

• Anthony “AJ” Vitiello, senior West Ranch 

Castaic sophomore Ronnie Castruita (7) passes the ball during Thursday’s Foothill League matchup against Hart at Castaic High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal

 
Girls’ Honorable Mention 

 
• Sienna Salas, sophomore, Canyon 

• Chloe Colgan, senior, Castaic 

• Emily Cardoza, senior, Golden Valley 

• Isa Magee, junior, Hart 

• Makenna Blum, sophomore, Saugus 

• Juliette Miller, junior, Valencia 

• Isabella Truong, junior, West Ranch 

Local Heritage League athletes honored  

Boys’ First Team 

• Mario Bethke, senior, Trinity  

Girls’ First Team 

• Dakota Rappleye, senior, SCCS 

• Becca Fowler, junior, SCCS 

• Cameron Lawson, junior, SCCS 

• Lily Castro, junior, SCCS 

Boys’ Second Team 

• Noah Miller, freshman, Trinity 

• John Ryan, freshman, Trinity 

Girl’s Second Team 

• Kaysa Brown, senior, SCCS 

• Ashley Pence, freshman, SCCS 

• Katherine Fillmore, freshman, SCCS 

Santa Clarita Christian’s Ashley Pence (19) goes for a header in the first half of a Heritage league match at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The game ended in a 0-0 draw. Chris Torres/The Signal
Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin is passionate about sports and community journalism. He covers all great sports stories across the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story/recap to share? Contact Justin at [email protected]CV.com Twitter: @JustinWillTweet

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS