Foothill League announces soccer All-League selections 

The Foothill League has released its 2022-23 All-League selections for boys’ and girls’ soccer.
Hart swept both Player of the Year awards for the second straight year.
Boys’ Player of the Year – Trenton Rickard, Senior – Hart
Girls’ Player of the Year – Briley Phelps, Senior – Hart
Rickard was the catalyst for the Indians’ success this year. The senior forward led his team to yet another league title and a deep playoff run. Rickard will continue his playing career in a Mustang uniform as the forward heads to The Master’s University.
Phelps was the leading scorer with 19 goals during the regular season on a team loaded with talent. The forward also displayed great defensive skills and often jumped on the Hart backline to bolster the defense. Phelps recently committed to Biola after her sensational season, capped off with a CIF championship and a State Southern Regional title.
Boys’ First Team All-League
• Marlon Tadeo, senior, Canyon
• Christian Hernandez, senior, Golden Valley
• Alexander Risdon, junior, Golden Valley
• Samahj Oyewo, junior, Hart
• Nicholas Hernandez, senior, Hart
• Marco Flores, senior, Hart
• Gage Fritz, senior, Saugus
• Dominic Varsam, senior, Saugus
• Andrew Alfaro, junior, Saugus
• Azael Jovel, senior, Valencia
• Daniel Corcione, senior Valencia
• Andrew Montes, senior, West Ranch
Tadeo, Christian Hernandez, Flores, Jovel and Montes were all goal-scoring machines for their teams. The group will likely have roles on collegiate teams should they continue their playing careers.
The Grizzly pair of Hernandez and Risdon combined for 23 goals on the year, while Risdon led the team with 16 assists.
Girls’ First Team All-League
• Kiana Mader, senior, Canyon
• Brooke McCormick, senior, Canyon
• Claire Silvestro, sophomore, Castaic
• Alexis Nguyen, senior, Hart
• Ariana Salvador, junior, Hart
• Macey Edemann, senior, Hart
• Makea Leonard, freshman, Saugus
• Ashley Striegel, senior, Saugus
• Sofia Soler, senior, Saugus
• Amelia Haydamack, senior Valencia
• Naliya Montebon, senior, West Ranch
• Mikayla Toliver, senior, West Ranch
Phelps led the Indians in scoring during the regular season while Salvador excelled as a facilitator, adding 12 goals and 18 assists for Hart. Nguyen was the best of both worlds, finishing the regular season with 18 goals and 16 assists, while Edemann was the defensive anchor for a Hart team that allowed just 13 goals in 26 matches.
Leonard is the only freshman girl to receive All-League honors after leading the Centurions with 14 goals this season. Saugus teammates Soler and Striegel combined for nine goals and six assists.
Boys’ Second Team All-League
• Marcus Toney, junior, Canyon
• Daniel Romero, sophomore, Canyon
• Jimmy Lozano, senior, Golden Valley
• Gelber Sandoval, junior, Golden Valley
• Braden Krusey, senior, Hart
• Marco Gonzalez, sophomore, Hart
• Rio Loya, senior, Saugus
• Ethan Murillo, freshman, Saugus
• Jordan Cardenas, junior, Valencia
• Matthew Ponce, senior, Valencia
• Christian Hanson, senior, West Ranch
• Christian Lopez, senior, West Ranch
Girls Second Team All-League
• Laura Gonzalez, senior, Canyon
• Taylor Arietta, senior, Canyon
• Mallory Palm, junior, Castaic
• Ashlyn Richard, senior, Castaic
• Natalie Mejia, junior, Hart
• Laura Brennan, senior, Hart
• Sophia Ruys, junior, Saugus
• Aneesa Bolanos, junior, Saugus
• Emma Crary, senior, Valencia
• Haley Bench, senior, Valencia
• Ana Denisevich, junior, West Ranch
• Ava Magana, sophomore, West Ranch
Boys’ Honorable Mention
• Roman Johnson, senior, Canyon
• Ronny Castruita, sophomore, Castaic
• Arya Soleimani, senior, Golden Valley
• Gustavo Valadez, senior, Hart
• Sal Sahagun, senior, Saugus
• Ian Cruz, senior, Valencia
• Anthony “AJ” Vitiello, senior West Ranch
Girls’ Honorable Mention
• Sienna Salas, sophomore, Canyon
• Chloe Colgan, senior, Castaic
• Emily Cardoza, senior, Golden Valley
• Isa Magee, junior, Hart
• Makenna Blum, sophomore, Saugus
• Juliette Miller, junior, Valencia
• Isabella Truong, junior, West Ranch
Local Heritage League athletes honored
Boys’ First Team
• Mario Bethke, senior, Trinity
Girls’ First Team
• Dakota Rappleye, senior, SCCS
• Becca Fowler, junior, SCCS
• Cameron Lawson, junior, SCCS
• Lily Castro, junior, SCCS
Boys’ Second Team
• Noah Miller, freshman, Trinity
• John Ryan, freshman, Trinity
Girl’s Second Team
• Kaysa Brown, senior, SCCS
• Ashley Pence, freshman, SCCS
• Katherine Fillmore, freshman, SCCS