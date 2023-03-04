Former Saugus High principal preliminary hearing continues

Former Saugus High School Principal Bill Bolde is scheduled to return to court on May 9 for a preliminary hearing setting, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Bolde was the Saugus principal for over a decade before retiring from the William S. Hart Union High School District in 2017. He was arrested in December 2021 after investigators alleged he had, during his time as principal, perjured himself and had a conflict of interest while he established a student exchange program.

“Bolde helped set up a student exchange program with a high school in Gaoxin, China, as well as creating a nonprofit organization to administer the program,” read a statement from the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office. “He is charged with having a conflict of interest because he was still principal at Saugus High School while he had an employment agreement with the nonprofit. Bolde also is charged with lying on disclosure forms.”

He pleaded not guilty in court to both charges in October.

During an early disposition hearing, the criminal defense attorneys will discuss the case and negotiate the consequences and decide whether they should settle the case or proceed to trial.