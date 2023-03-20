Houchin Community Blood Bank hosting local blood drives

News release

Houchin Community Blood Bank has been hosting blood drives in the Santa Clarita Valley this month, and several more blood drives remain before month’s end.

The remaining scheduled March blood drives are:

• March 20: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• March 28: Adept Fasteners, 27949 Hancock Parkway, Valencia, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• March 31: The Master’s University, 24736 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Of the total U.S. population, 62% is eligible to donate blood, but approximately only 3% of the eligible population donates, according to a prepared statement released by Houchin Community Blood Bank. Within less than 45 minutes, a blood donor could help save up to 3 lives with their donation, the statement said.

During the month of March, all donors will automatically be entered to win a $100 gift card to Sessions with Sonja with SchlickArt Photography (three winners). In addition to being entered into the photography giveaway, donors will also have an opportunity to receive a limited-edition Houchin long-sleeve shirt (while supplies last).

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardians’ consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives, the statement said. For more information about blood donation, visit www.hcbb.com or call 661-323-4222. Appointments are highly recommended.