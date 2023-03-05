Pedestrian killed on Highway 14 

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle on the northbound side of Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon on Sunday morning at approximately 1:15 a.m., according to Officer Stephan Brandt with the California Highway Patrol.

Brandt said there was currently no indication where the pedestrian came from, but that it was still under investigation.

A SIG alert was issued for lanes two, three and four at 2:13 a.m. and lasted until 4:43 a.m.

The incident marks the second time a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle in the area within the past three days, following a fatal collision near Castaic on Thursday night.

The person killed on Sunday morning has yet to be identified, at the time of this publication, pending notification of next-of-kin.