Pedestrian killed on Highway 14 

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle on the northbound side of Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon on Sunday morning at approximately 1:15 a.m., according to Officer Stephan Brandt with the California Highway Patrol.  

Brandt said there was currently no indication where the pedestrian came from, but that it was still under investigation.  

A SIG alert was issued for lanes two, three and four at 2:13 a.m. and lasted until 4:43 a.m. 

The incident marks the second time a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle in the area within the past three days, following a fatal collision near Castaic on Thursday night.    

The person killed on Sunday morning has yet to be identified, at the time of this publication, pending notification of next-of-kin.  

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

