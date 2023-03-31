Southbound traffic on I-5 to be closed over weekend nights due to landslide  

All lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 5 will be closed between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway over this weekend’s nights, according to a news release issued by Caltrans.

The lanes will be closed on both Saturday and Sunday night due to crews working to limit damage from a landslide that occurred during the recent storms that went through the Santa Clarita Valley.

The work has been labeled as “emergency work” due to the circumstances of the landslide at postmile 66.57 north of Templin Highway and its growth in size.

The closures are scheduled as follows: Starting on Saturday at 10 p.m. going until 8 a.m. on Sunday and starting up again on Sunday at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The southbound Interstate 5 Smokey Bear Road and Vista Del Lago Road on-ramps will be closed at both locations. The locations’ off-ramps will be open.

Southbound traffic will detour east on State Route 138 and south on State Route 14 to southbound Interstate 5.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are not involved in the weekend closures.

Southbound lanes south of Templin Highway will remain open.

The southbound side of Interstate 5 has four lanes and currently has been reduced to two lanes.

The northbound side of Interstate 5 has been reduced to three lanes from 12 miles north of Santa Clarita to 3 miles south of Liebre Gulch, according to Caltrans’ road information website.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

Caltrans advises motorists to allow extra time for travel and expect delays.