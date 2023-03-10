The Cube hosting state travel hockey championships

News release

The Cube is hosting the 2023 California Amateur Hockey Association state championships this weekend and the weekend of March 24-26.

Youth travel hockey teams from throughout California will compete in their respective divisions to win the coveted state championships title.

The first competition weekend will feature hockey players at the Tier II (AA) level, with teams based in Santa Clarita, San Diego, Orange County, Anaheim, Burbank, Ontario, Pasadena and the Bay Area competing in four age groups: 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U.

In this weekend’s AA competition, the Santa Clarita Flyers Bantam AA team (14U) will be competing for the state championship against teams from Orange County, Burbank and Anaheim.

The second weekend will be A-level athletes. The schedule for the A-level weekend has not yet been posted by CAHA.

The ages for state championships range from 11 years old to 18 years old and the competitions are open to the public. The Cube is located at 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia.

For more information about the championship or CAHA, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call 661-257-2823. Game schedules, results and scores are available under the “State Playoffs” tab at caha.com.