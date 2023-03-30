VIA to host ‘Let’s Talk Trash!’ on Tuesday 

News release

Two big changes are in process for businesses and residents of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler starting July 1 and new state-mandated organics recycling requirements already in place as of Jan. 1.

VIA is inviting the community on Tuesday to hear from a panel of experts on the upcoming changes to business and residential waste programs and how anticipated cost increases may affect your business and your bottom line.

Speakers include Dennis Verner, general manager of Burrtec Waste Santa Clarita, Steve Youlios, president, of JMSCV Inc. (Jersey Mike’s Subs), and Curtis Williams, solid waste administrator for the city of Santa Clarita.

Burrtec Waste Industries was awarded the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the city, with service beginning on July 1. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents and businesses to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work. This change will also take place on July 1.

The VIA luncheon session will provide more information about the transition to the city’s new waste hauler and organics recycling program. Residents and businesses are invited to submit questions for the panel to [email protected]

The event is scheduled to begin 11:30 a.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (College of the Canyons), Room 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia. Tickets ($45 for VIA members and non-members) are available at www.via.org/product/lets-talk-trash-via-luncheon.