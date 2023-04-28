Arthur Saginian | A Follow-Up on a Follow-Up

Re: Rick Barker, “A Follow-Up on Religion,” letters, Feb. 21.

Where are you going with this “rebuttal” to my “swipes”?

Here’s where I’m coming from, Mr. Barker. Religions — sorry, people “practicing” religion — have caused, and still cause, more conflict, suffering and death than any political ideology or territorial dispute, and outside of the Arab conquests of times antiquity the Christian Church (started by the Catholic Church) has led the way in that respect.

Ironic how there is so much judgment, condemnation and butchery in the pursuit of “brotherhood,” “love” and “salvation” — getting rid of the “bad” people so that the “good” people can live in peace and harmony. If people can’t practice religion properly then they shouldn’t practice it at all — toss that cross and just live your lives like the animals that you really are.

Oh, and by the way, your three “points” mean only one thing to me, and that is that you got hung up on the grammar and missed the message. Or, as it says in the “Good Book,” you were “straining at gnats and swallowing camels.”

Big picture, Mr. Barker … focus on the Big Picture.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita