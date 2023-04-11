Arthur Saginian | A Sincere (We Think?) Thanks

I would like to end my months-long debate with Hilmar Rosenast, et al, in a sense of agreement. Yes, Mr. Rosenast, God failed, and I will use that thing called “prayer” and I will tell God, “You have failed.” Thank you for helping me find the words — no sarcasm, I sincerely mean that — and they feel so RIGHT. It’s about time someone put the shoe on the other foot, where it belongs, and stopped blaming US for everything — blaming the “part,” and “free will,” for the factory defect.

Again, Mr. Rosenast, thank you.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita