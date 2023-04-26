Castaic Union School District awards Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships

News release

Castaic Union School District recently presented the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship committee awarded $13,750 in scholarship funds to students who wish to pursue careers in fashion design, music, accounting, biochemistry, addiction neurological science and psychology, journalism, environmental science, physics and aviation, nursing, neonatal intensive care and infant driven feeding, special needs advocate law, and 3D animation.

Jene Fielder was a long-time resident of Castaic who had no children or close family of her own, so she decided to bequeath funds to be used to support the students of Castaic Middle School, past or present.

“Jene would be thrilled to see her gift being used to help make the dreams and aspirations come true for these students,” David Huffaker, scholarship committee member and Castaic district trustee, said in a prepared statement. “Jene’s generosity will allow for students to continue to receive scholarships for several years to come.”

Last year, the trust funded $8,750 in scholarships.

This year’s scholarship recipients were:

• Abigail Williams, $1,000.

• Abram Gonzalez, $500.

• Sabrina Ruelas, $250.

• Bret Potter, $2,000.

• Serena Sandhu, $2,000.

• Kristen Catterson, $2,000.

• Grace Kelley, $500.

• Kyle Tobin, $500.

• Riley Rehfeld, $2,000.

• Jordan Buntich, $2,000.

• Madison Palm, $500.

• Catherine Carstens, $500.