Charity painting event with USC player to benefit Wildcats youth football

News release

A charity painting event with USC football player Mason Cobb is scheduled 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday to benefit the Santa Clarita Wildcats youth football club.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the event, to be held at Painting with a Twist in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, will benefit the Wildcats, a youth tackle football and cheer program for boys and girls ages 6 to 14 years old.

Cobb, who transferred this spring from Oklahoma State to USC, is a senior with two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to compete for playing time at inside linebacker with the Trojans in the upcoming season. According to a statement released by event organizers, the native of Provo, Utah, has a passion for painting.

“We are excited to host this event with Mason and to support youth sport programs in the community,” Painting with a Twist co-owner Bobette Visconti said in the release. “Mason Cobb is an exceptional athlete and artist, and we are looking forward to seeing his creativity on display.”

Tickets to the event are available at www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/santa-clarita or by calling the Santa Clarita location at 661-414-6454. Painting with a Twist is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd., No. 3422, Santa Clarita.