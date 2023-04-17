CHP engaged in high-speed pursuit through SCV 

The California Highway Patrol engaged in a high-speed pursuit from the Antelope Valley through the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday morning before the suspect was ultimately taken into custody off Interstate 405 near Wilshire Boulevard, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP.

Greengard said officers were tailing a burgundy Jeep Cherokee — driven by a suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon on a Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputy. Greengard confirmed the vehicle was a rental car.

Officers pursued the suspect at speeds that neared 100 mph. Greengard said that, around the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 interchange, CHP officers backed off the pursuit as an airship monitered the vehicle.

Law enforcement eventually caught up with the suspect near Wilshire Boulevard, where he was detained.

Greengard stated the circumstances surrounding why he was pursued in the first place are still under investigation.