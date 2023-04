Members of the community are invited to join members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday.

Attendees can get to know their SCV Sheriff’s Station zone deputies, ask questions and share concerns all over a cup of coffee.

Slater 50/50, 24201 Valencia Blvd No. 101, will be open early at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for the event.