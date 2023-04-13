College Briefs for April 13

Local students make honor roll at Oregon State

Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for fall 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University. A total of 12,220 earned a B-plus average (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.

Local students on the honor roll included:

• Canyon Country: Dae Hun Park, post baccalaureate, computer science; Natalie A. Valenzuela, senior, animal sciences.

• Castaic: Hannah A. D’Addario, junior, psychology.

• Newhall: Brianna Murillo, senior, psychology; Aidan A. Rosette, senior, business administration; Sienna M. Zamlich, senior, agricultural sciences.

• Santa Clarita: Robert J. Brymer, junior, sociology; Emma N. Mejia, freshman, psychology; Kathryn M. Mularky, senior, psychology; Adam M. Rodriguez, senior, finance; Natalie R. Thun, sophomore, biohealth sciences.

• Valencia: Hailey M. Brewer, senior, environmental sciences; Lacey C. Donahue, senior, biochemistry & molecular biology; Emily N. Gallegos, sophomore, human development and family science; Maddie S. Jensen, sophomore, tourism, recreation & adventure leadership; Michael P. Kane, junior, kinesiology; Amergin J. McDavid, junior, ecological engineering.

Local student achieves dean’s list at The College of New Jersey

Chase Eisenberg, a nursing student from Stevenson Ranch, has earned placement on the dean’s list at The College of New Jersey for the fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average.

Founded in 1855 as the New Jersey State Normal School, TCNJ has the sixth-highest four-year graduation rate among all public colleges and universities. It is ranked by Money as one of the top 15 public colleges “most likely to pay off financially,” and U.S. News & World Report rates it the No. 1 public institution among regional universities in the northeast. The college is situated on 289 tree-lined acres in suburban Ewing Township, New Jersey, in close proximity to both New York City and Philadelphia.