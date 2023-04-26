CTE Showcase: Technical education pathway opportunities for Hart district students  

The William S. Hart Union High School District Career and College Readiness Department, with support from the Valley Industry Association, is scheduled to host a “CTE Showcase” on May 11, providing Hart district students a glimpse into 27 career technical education pathway opportunities.

“(W)e are proud to support the Hart district in sharing the many ways they are preparing their students, your future employees, for their futures,” read a VIA news release.

The CTE showcase will cater to local Santa Clarita businesses and industry partners.

“We believe that great communication with local businesses leads to enhanced opportunities, equipment, and curriculum for our students,” read a Hart district news release.

The business and industry expertise offered in equipment, technology and skills helps build courses taught by the Hart district.

The showcase will exemplify the district’s desire to prepare the students to be opportunity-ready for entering the local workforce in the valley, post-graduation, the district statement said.

The CTE Showcase is scheduled to take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Castaic High School, 31575 Valley Creek Road.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also be held for the new art welding center at Castaic High School that was built in collaboration with College of the Canyons.

Those wishing to attend must RSVP by Friday and can do so at bit.ly/3Ly0MCo.