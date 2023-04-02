Jim de Bree | Credit Where It’s Due

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about politics overriding the governance responsibilities of elected officials. In that column, I cited one of Rep. Mike Garcia’s taxpayer-funded emails as being too political.

Since that column was published, I have noted that Mr. Garcia has toned down the political rhetoric and has done a much better job of objectively explaining the issues and his position. While I don’t always agree with his positions, I appreciate his explanations.

It is always easy to write a column to complain about an elected official and then forget to comment when things improve. So, I want to take this opportunity to give credit where credit is due and to thank Mr. Garcia for moderating his politics in his taxpayer-funded messages.

Jim de Bree

Valencia