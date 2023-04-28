Local author Jessika Grewe Glover to celebrate the release of her new book with the community 

Local author Jessika Grewe Glover is scheduled for an appearance at Barnes and Nobles Valencia for her author event on May 6, celebrating the release of her latest book, “Stars Like Gasoline.”

“When I have the opportunity to for my books to be on the shelves at Barnes and Noble, and to be welcomed there for an author event, my heart swells,” said Glover. “I have been working towards this goal for most of my years. To say I am ecstatic, would be grossly understating it. Barnes and Noble Valencia has been incredible in supporting me as a local author.”

Glover writes multiple genres, from literary to speculative fiction.

Her new book “Stars Like Gasoline” follows a Florida art curator, Celia, who purchases her brother’s deceased fiancée’s house. The house turns out to be haunted and the spirits within begin to threaten her life and career.

The author event is scheduled to take place from 12-2 p.m. at Barnes and Noble Valencia, 23630 Valencia Blvd., on May 6.