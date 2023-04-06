Pedestrian struck and killed by freight train identified 

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified the man who was killed earlier this year as a result of being struck by a freight train at the Via Princessa Metrolink station.

On Jan. 9, a Union Pacific freight train struck and killed a pedestrian in the 19200 block of Via Princessa, shortly after 3 p.m.

According to Brian Elias, a spokesman for the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, the man was identified as 63-year-old Buena Park resident Limmie Jones Jr.

Jones’ death was listed as caused by blunt trauma and the manner as an accident.

Deputies, at the time and place of the incident, interviewed witnesses at the scene to try to determine the nature of the incident, according to Sgt. Mark Perkins, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Sgt. Vincent Choi with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, the investigation is ongoing.