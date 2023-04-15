Robert Lamoureux | Did the roofer lay it on too thick?

Question: We had a roof put on about four to five years ago while we were out of the country, by a roofer whom we cannot find at this time. With the recent rains we discovered a leak at one of the corners in our kitchen. I went up onto the roof to investigate and, while I’m not a roofer and am not certain if this is, I suspect that I am correct in saying that a fourth layer of roofing is against code.

Is this the case? I discovered that there are four layers of roof on this home and am concerned.

— Jim L.

Answer: Jim, you are absolutely correct. Four layers of roof is definitely an overload and can ultimately cause damage to the framework of the home. Roofing tiles of any kind are extremely heavy and when you quadruple this, the home is at risk.

I recommend that all layers be removed as soon as possible, and especially now that you have a roof leak, it is definitely the time. Feel free to reach out to me for a referral to a quality roofer. I’m happy to send you in the right direction. Best of luck and I’m sorry that you’ve been taken advantage of in this way.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].