Studio 7 Foundation hosts 2nd annual ‘Funday’ 

Studio 7 Foundation is scheduled to host its second annual “Funday” charity event on Sept. 23, featuring barrel races and pole bending hosted by the Acton Rangers in efforts to raise money for leukemia awareness.

The charity event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. It is taking place at the Acton Community Club, located at 3748 West Nickels.

The event is set to feature vendors, Kona Ice, a raffle and a chili cook-off.

Those wishing to participate in the chili cook-off, barrel races and pole bending can register at s7f.org. Aspiring participants must pre-register by Sept. 22.

All donations are welcomed and will go toward the Leukemia Foundation. Donations will be accepted at the event and online at bit.ly/3LvfMjp.