Studio 7 Foundation hosts 2nd annual ‘Funday’ 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Studio 7 Foundation is scheduled to host its second annual “Funday” charity event on Sept. 23, featuring barrel races and pole bending hosted by the Acton Rangers in efforts to raise money for leukemia awareness. 

The charity event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. It is taking place at the Acton Community Club, located at 3748 West Nickels.   

The event is set to feature vendors, Kona Ice, a raffle and a chili cook-off.  

Those wishing to participate in the chili cook-off, barrel races and pole bending can register at s7f.org. Aspiring participants must pre-register by Sept. 22.  

All donations are welcomed and will go toward the Leukemia Foundation. Donations will be accepted at the event and online at bit.ly/3LvfMjp

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS