Teen FanFest returns Friday

News release

After a two-year hiatus, the Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting the return of Teen FanFest on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center as the Grand Room transforms into a Santa Clarita Comic-Con, featuring everything fandom.

From Star Wars and Marvel to Dungeons and Dragons and anime, there will be something for everyone to enjoy – all completely free.

Welcoming teens and tweens from throughout the city, attendees are invited to show up wearing their favorite cosplay costumes and participate in a multitude of activities and performances.

For gamers, get ready to enter into a world of Super Smash Bros and Beat Saber Oculus with tournaments taking place throughout the night. Winners will receive prizes. There will also be live performances from two local artists, “Someone Tell Mocha I’m Gunna to Be Late” from Valencia High School and Maleke Clemmons. For the crafters, Arius Ziaee from CalArts will lead zine-making activities and more.

Teen FanFest will also have a special keynote speaker, Jeff Victor from Funko. Victor will talk with teens about his life as an artist, his career and how teens can pursue art in their lives. Also at the event will be local comic book stores, free food and snacks, and more.

To learn more about Teen FanFest, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.