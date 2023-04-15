Textures of Life exhibit opens April 28 at SCAA gallery

"Looking for Love" by Pat Thayer
"Looking for Love" by Pat Thayer
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

The Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery in Old Town Newhall will showcase Textures of Life from April 28 until May 28, with a reception to be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29.  

“The theme can be taken literally or figuratively, which makes for interesting interpretations by the artists,” Laurie Morgan, gallery committee member, said in a prepared statement. 

Participating artists include several new SCAA members as well as some familiar ones: Olga Kaczmar, Mardi Georgio, Laurie Morgan, Pam Rothmann, Lynda Frautnick, Cheri Marcovitch, Howard Marcovitch, Qiana Tarlow, Glorida Cassady, Cathy King, Diane Aguinaldo, Karen Maleck-Whiteley, Patty Haft, Laura Ledesma, Kim Arson, Pat Thayer, Rosanne Haddad, Tobi Beck and Paula Bradley. 

Visitors are invited to the reception for appetizers and a chance to meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces.  

More information is available at www.santaclaritaartists.org. The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St., Newhall. 

"Lorikeet Love" by Qiana Tarlow
“Lorikeet Love” by Qiana Tarlow
"Bass Musician" by Olga Kaczmar
“Bass Musician” by Olga Kaczmar
News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS