Textures of Life exhibit opens April 28 at SCAA gallery

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery in Old Town Newhall will showcase Textures of Life from April 28 until May 28, with a reception to be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

“The theme can be taken literally or figuratively, which makes for interesting interpretations by the artists,” Laurie Morgan, gallery committee member, said in a prepared statement.

Participating artists include several new SCAA members as well as some familiar ones: Olga Kaczmar, Mardi Georgio, Laurie Morgan, Pam Rothmann, Lynda Frautnick, Cheri Marcovitch, Howard Marcovitch, Qiana Tarlow, Glorida Cassady, Cathy King, Diane Aguinaldo, Karen Maleck-Whiteley, Patty Haft, Laura Ledesma, Kim Arson, Pat Thayer, Rosanne Haddad, Tobi Beck and Paula Bradley.

Visitors are invited to the reception for appetizers and a chance to meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces.

More information is available at www.santaclaritaartists.org. The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St., Newhall.