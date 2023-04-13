Triumph Foundation to host Wheelchair Sports Festival April 29-30

News release

Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is scheduled to host the 10th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival on Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

The event features adaptive activities that are open to the general public for participation. Activities include wheelchair basketball, hockey, quad rugby, tennis, pickleball, baseball, hand cycling, fencing, scuba, wheelchair skating (WCMX), dance, yoga, art workshop and more. Additionally, a resource fair featuring informational booths and exhibitors will be open throughout the festival.

Triumph Foundation hosts the annual event to introduce people with disabilities, their families, and the community to adaptive recreation.

“The best part of the festival is I got to play sports with my dad and friends again,” Tyler Allen, a paraplegic from a dirt bike accident in 2020, and first-time attendee in 2022, said in a prepared statement.

“This is Triumph’s major event of the year giving everyone a chance to push the limits of their ability. Whether you have a disability or not, you’re welcome,” Triumph Foundation Founder Andrew Skinner said in the statement. Skinner suffered a spinal cord injury in November 2004 in a snowboarding accident and founded the organization in 2008.

“Our first festival started off with two adaptive sports and 100 athletes, and it has now grown to over 15 activities and we’re expecting 1,000 participants this year. People travel from all over California to attend. We’ve seen incredible growth in the 10 years we’ve held this event,” Randi Wyatt, volunteer coordinator for Triumph, said in the organization’s release.

To sign up or learn more, visit www.Triumph-Foundation.org/WSF.