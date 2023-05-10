Boys & Girls club receives $100,000 pledge from Premier America

News release

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announced it has received a pledge of $100,000 from the Premier America Foundation, a mission-aligned nonprofit organization founded by Premier America Credit Union.

The 10-year pledge comes as a capital impact project initiative with a focus on providing the club operating support while providing financial empowerment programs to its members, the club said in a prepared statement. In addition to this financial contribution, Premier America Foundation will also be providing financial literacy programs, mentorship, scholarships and workshops.

“The work that the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley does every day provides much-needed support to young people and families,” Gary Holmen, Premier America Foundation chair, said in the release. “We’re glad to do our part to help expand access to financial education with this long-term, lasting commitment.”

“We are thankful to support the club in its mission to provide a safe and nurturing environment for young people to learn, grow and achieve their full potential,” Marci Francisco, interim executive director of Premier America Foundation, said in the release. “We hope our ongoing support will help build bright futures and benefit the community as a whole.”

“We are extremely grateful to Premier America Foundation for their generous support of our Club,” club CEO Matthew Nelson said in the release. “Their commitment to financial literacy aligns perfectly with our mission to empower young people to make smart financial decisions and prepare for a successful future. We look forward to working with Premier America foundation to provide even more opportunities for our members to thrive.”

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club, visit www.scvbgc.org.