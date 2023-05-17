Boys & Girls Club set to hold 51st annual Benefit Auction

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled to hold its 51st annual Benefit Auction, “Out of this World!” on June 3 at Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The annual Benefit Auction serves as the club’s largest fundraising event of the year.

“Your support gives local children and teens the hope and opportunity they deserve and can find at the Boys & Girls Club,” says the club’s website. “The gift of your attendance opens doors for thousands of youth every year.”

The spaced-themed auction is set to feature an array of entertainment, food, a live auction and a silent auction.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and the program at 7:20 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3MA0Uld. For more information, visit scvbgc.org/auction.