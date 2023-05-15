City to host Red Cross blood drive Friday

News release

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make an appointment for an upcoming city blood drive scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.) in the Carl Boyer Room.

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-Red Cross. Interested blood donors must be at least 16 years of age and should be in good health.

Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour.

Donors will receive a $10 electronic gift card to a merchant of their choice and will also have a chance to win a four-night trip for two people – including flight, hotel and more – to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. Terms do apply, visit rcblood.org/team for more details.

You can learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and make your appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.