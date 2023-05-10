Cuny named Hart district Teacher of the Year

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Casey Cuny, Valencia High School English teacher, has been selected as the 2023/24 Hart District Teacher of the Year. This award recognizes outstanding educators who have made a significant impact on the lives of their students and the community.

“Mr. Cuny is an exceptional educator who has demonstrated a commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering a positive learning environment for his students,” read a prepared statement released by the district. “He is known for his innovative teaching methods, dedication to professional development and passion for helping students achieve their full potential.”

Cuny serves as the English Department chairperson as well as the school’s instructional coach.

District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman expressed his admiration for Cuny and his contributions to the district.

“We are thrilled to recognize Casey Cuny as our District Teacher of the Year,” Kuhlman said in the release. “His dedication to his students and his innovative teaching methods are an inspiration to us all. Mr. Cuny is a true leader in our district and an outstanding example of the kind of educator we strive to be.”

Cuny will be honored at the Annual Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year Awards banquet in the fall and will represent the district at the county-level Teacher of the Year competition.

“The district extends its sincerest congratulations to Mr. Cuny on this well-deserved recognition,” the release said.