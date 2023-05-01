Finally Family Homes to host poker tournament fundraiser

News release

Local nonprofit Finally Family Homes is inviting the community to participate in its Poker Tournament, scheduled May 20 at the newly remodeled 360 Executive Suites in Stevenson Ranch.

FFH is looking for sponsors, poker competitors, and donations for the prizes and silent auction. The event will offer sponsors personalized poker felts, admission to the event, and recognition at the event and across digital platforms. The event will also offer bingo and the option to attend just for dinner and drinks. The doors will open for the poker tournament at 5 p.m.

“We’re calling it the ‘Tiny House Wins’ Poker Tournament,” FFH Executive Director Christina Dronen said, “because the funds are going towards building our next tiny home on wheels alongside a foster youth at risk of homelessness.”

Young adults who’ve aged out of the foster care system often find themselves without housing or family support. Finally Family Homes is standing in the gap to give these young adults the support they need to succeed long term. Tiny Homes on wheels can be built to serve as legal independent dwelling units in many areas, including as accessory dwelling units in L.A. city-zoned properties.

Finally Family Homes partners with college-aged foster youth to help them achieve lasting success in life. FFH helps provide for their basic needs, such as food, clothing, toiletries and housing, so they can focus on working toward their goals. FFH also strives to uplift these young adults with events such as an upcoming graduation party for young adults who are graduating from school this spring.

To register to compete in the tournament, play bingo, buy dinner, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit finallyfamilyhomes.org/events. Tournament registration includes dinner and two drink tickets for $100. Bingo registration includes 10 bingo cards, dinner and two drink tickets for $50. Dinner and two drink tickets can also be purchased for $30. For more information, reach out to Christina Dronen at [email protected]