Funds raised as springtime in Paris comes to SCV 

The courtyard of the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center transformed into a slice of Paris on Saturday for the annual “Celebrity Waiter” dinner, as a thank you to all involved with the Senior Center.

Every year the theme for Celebrity Waiter changes, and inspired by the event’s change in season, this year’s theme was “Springtime in Paris.”

Derek Loughran as “Derek the Mime”, left, plays an inflatable saxophone on a chair at the Head Table Sponsor – Home Instead during the Celebrity Waiter Dinner with the theme “Springtime in Paris” and held at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, 042923. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It keeps it fresh,” said Bonnie Teaford, cochair of the event. “What more romantic than springtime in Paris?”

“I think it’s a party every single year and people are excited to be here,” said Melanie Meyer, cochair of the event, “and I think it’s fun to see the different themes every single year.”

Derek Loughran as “Derek the Mime”, right, hand cuffs Susan Shapiro and Leon Worden as they enter the Celebrity Waiter Dinner with the theme “Springtime in Paris” and held at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, 042923. Dan Watson/The Signal

Attendees entered the sold-out event on a pink carpet, met by a mime and escorted into the courtyard filled with live music.

The courtyard featured many extravagant decorations such as a replica of the Eiffel Tower, fresh bouquets and strings of lights.

Orpheus & Euridice entertain at the Celebrity Waiter Dinner with the theme “Springtime in Paris” and held at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, 042923. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I was not expecting how beautiful it is,” said attendee Melody Keppler. “They’ve just done an absolutely gorgeous job. I love how certain people participated with their outfits. It’s beautiful.”

Each table at the sold-out event had its own unique theme. A few of them revolved around French artists, banquettes, wine and the movie “Ratatouille,” but all were given berets.

Event Co-Chairs Melanie Meyer, left, and Bonnie Teaford welcome attendees to the Celebrity Waiter Dinner with the theme “Springtime in Paris” and held at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, 042923. Dan Watson/The Signal

The annual event not only celebrated four years of the Bella Vida Senior Center location, but also celebrated those who make the workings of the Senior Center possible.

“I think our thought is we want to, every year, honor our volunteers and we want to honor our donors,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO of the Senior Center. “So, you can’t help but be creative trying to honor some really wonderful people.”

Maria Parr decorates the FivePoint Valencia table the Celebrity Waiter Dinner with the theme “Springtime in Paris” and held at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, 042923. Dan Watson/The Signal

Every seat filled represented money raised for the Senior Center and the love the community has for the seniors.

“(We’re) rais(ing) some funding for the Senior Center who desperately needs it,” said MacDonald. “The result is better services for seniors.”

“We love the seniors, we love this organization,” said Teaford. “It couldn’t survive without fundraising, so it’s the right thing to do. It’s good for the community, it’s good for our seniors and it’s just fun.”