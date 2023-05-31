Japanese comedian to perform solo dramedy at The Main

News release

Japanese comedian Kazu Kusano makes her debut in Santa Clarita with her solo dramedy, “Pretty Beast,” taking place 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at The Main, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall.

Growing up with a schizophrenic mother and an alcoholic father in Japan, Kusano learned to use humor to heal her wounds and process her trauma. In school, she was frequently considered the “class clown,” an identity at odds with Japanese societal norms for women and girls. Despite these odds, comedy became more to Kusano than just a shield. It was her ticket to freedom.

In her solo show, “Pretty Beast,” Kusano revisits the past in order to reclaim her present as an in-demand, L.A.-based comic and storyteller.

“At times devastating, as well as devastatingly funny, ‘Pretty Beast’ takes on family dysfunction, mental illness, societal sexism and what it means to discover your own superpowers while there’s still enough time to use them for good,” said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

“Pretty Beast” was the winner of “Best of the Fest” at the Crazy Woke Asians Solo Fest, “Hottest Selling Show” at the Vancouver Fringe Festival in 2019 and “Best of the Fest” at the San Francisco Fringe Festival in 2022.

To learn more about Kusano and her solo dramedy, as well as to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMain.org.