Jay Nolan Community Services offering soft skills training

News release

Jay Nolan Community Services Inc. is launching the Employment Soft Skills Training Program, a 12-week training course for young adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

The Employment Soft Skills Training Program at Jay Nolan Community Services is designed to address challenges particularly for young adults with high support needs, deaf or hard of hearing, and those coming from under-served communities. This training curriculum consists of soft-skills training that is critical to success in the workplace, the organization said in a prepared statement.

Topics include job matching, networking skills, interview essentials, resume writing, dressing for success, benefits planning and more. The program uses real-time translation tools for students with multi-lingual needs and the inclusion of AI/virtual reality tools aimed to simulate and practice the interview process.

Each cohort of 10 students will include in-classroom training instruction four days per week (four hours per day) over the course of three months, with office hours offering additional support on Fridays. The pilot cohort is scheduled from July 17 to Oct. 13, and the second cohort is set to begin in January 2024.

The end result for participants is career readiness and the tools needed for successful employment in a job of their choice, the release said. This includes a certificate of completion, a customized cover letter and resume, and an individualized service plan for benefits planning. Participants will also receive post-program support through a referral to the Department of Rehabilitation for job placement, a $100 stipend for purchasing professional attire, and ongoing interview training.

The Employment Soft Skills Training program is made possible through a grant from the Department of Developmental Services. This grant is intended for the purpose of “developing and implementing innovative and replicable strategies and practices to increase paid work experiences and employment opportunities for Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Eligible participants must be between the age of 18 and 24, living in Los Angeles County and the Santa Clarita Valley, and currently being served through the Regional Center. Interested candidates who are deaf+, deaf and hard of hearing, and/or come from multi-cultural and/or multi-lingual households are highly encouraged to apply.

For more information, contact [email protected], call 818-838-5432 or visit jaynolan.org.