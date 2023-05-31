Jeep Night to benefit Golden Valley band programs

News release

The inaugural Jeep Night 2023 is a fundraising event benefitting the Golden Valley High School Band programs, sponsored by the Southern California Jeep Junkies, to be held at Route 66 Classic Grill restaurant in Canyon Country 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Expected donations of $20 each from as many as 100 Jeep club members, and 10% of all food and beverage sold during the event, will go a long way in helping to keep the band program running smoothly, which includes purchasing and maintaining musical instruments and marching band uniforms, and purchasing much-needed items such as sheet music, guitar strings and drumheads, according to a statement released by the nonprofit Golden Valley band boosters.

The general public is welcome to attend and admission is free.

Performances during the event include Golden Valley High School bands, with special guests “Seven Suns.” The event will feature a collaboration between Golden Valley band members and Seven Suns.

Food donations for Santa Clarita Grocery will also be accepted during the event.

If you are a Jeeper and would like to donate and register, go to my.cheddarup.com/c/jeep-night-2023, or contact Erin Hester at [email protected]. For more information, visit music-moves.org/news-and-events.html. Route 66 is located at 18730 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country.