‘Locals Only’ to revisit the ‘80s

News release

Residents are invited to the next Locals Only show, ‘80s Dress Up Night, scheduled 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at The Main in Old Town Newhall.

Locals Only is a music series held every few months at The Main that features bands from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. In June, the series will feature Santa Clarita’s very own Memberz Only and Tommy Peacock Band. General admission tickets are $15 each and seating is extremely limited.

Memberz Only consists of six seasoned musicians, each bearing extensive years of experience banding together to celebrate one of the most notorious eras ever. This group delivers a high-energy, consistent audio experience while staying true to the classic ‘80s sound.

Tommy Peacock Band plays classic covers as well as hits from all decades. The band plays songs by Jackson Browne, Johnny Cash, Billy Idol, Sublime, Tom Petty and more. The Main is located at 24266 Main St. To learn more about Locals Only and to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMain.org.