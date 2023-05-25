“Books are good company, in sad times and happy times, for books are people – people who have managed to stay alive by hiding between the covers of a book.” – E.B. White

Reading has always been and continues to be one of my favorite activities. I love getting lost between the pages of a good book. Reading is a place for learning something new, learning about history, adventure, fantasy and more. That is why I continue to be a proud supporter of the Santa Clarita Public Library and its programming. From Storytime and Makerspace to homework and passport help, the library branches in our city are a place where many can find solace, support, adventure and a sense of home. And what better way to explore your library branch this summer than by participating in the annual Summer Reading Program, free to all residents and visitors!

This year’s theme is a call to action, encouraging participants to, “Find Your Voice” by reading books that involve history, science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). Not only does this theme allow readers to explore different types of novels, but also helps us learn how to use our voices to share stories, express ourselves and even spark positive change in the world.

From June 12 to July 29, the Santa Clarita Public Library will have programming available at each library branch, focusing on activities and crafts for our toddlers, children, teens, adults and seniors. From inside the walls of the library, to the parks throughout the city, programming is free – all you will need is your library card! Registration is easy, visit SantaClaritaReads.com and sign up for yourself, your friends or the whole family for this year’s program.

To keep our children and teens busy during summer break, kids can win a free book for every seven days they read and be entered to win a grand prize and other raffles.

This year, we are introducing a new competition among the local elementary schools. Students are encouraged to sign up under their school’s name and then get reading. The school that has the most students read the most books will be the winner!

We are also enjoying the outdoors and inviting kids and their families to our Check it OUT-side, where activities are held in a local park every Thursday morning. Library staff will lead Storytimes, games, giant bubbles, special guests and more.

Teens are included with crafts every week at each branch, ranging from paint chip poetry and mini-theater terrariums, to relaxation rooms and drum circles.

The Summer Reading Program isn’t just for children and teens. We have plenty of programming for our adults who love to get out of the house or stay inside and get lost in a good book. In addition to logging your days read on our online challenge, join us for Disc Golf at Central Park, create your own mugs using a Cricut machine or take the Hula in the Park class at Bouquet Canyon Park, which is a guided yoga-inspired exercise class for adults and seniors.

With summer just around the corner, I hope everyone, of all ages, will take advantage of all of the wonderful programming that we have at the library, and participate in this year’s Summer Reading Program. If you would like to browse events or register yourself or your family, please visit SantaClaritaReads.com. Hope to see you at the library this summer!

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council.