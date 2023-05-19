Master Chorale’s June concert: ‘A Choral Bouquet’

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker has announced its June concert “A Choral Bouquet” is scheduled to be held 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

The Chorale will perform a musical bouquet of songs about flowers, beginning with four of Morten Lauridsen’s madrigals “Chanson des Roses” (sung in French) and continuing through an assortment of traditional floral themes such as “O, My Luve’s Like a Red, Red Rose” and an arrangement juxtaposing “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” with the Bette Midler favorite “The Rose,” as well as the ladies’ duet “The Flower Song.”

The Chorale will also perform contemporary favorites like “Come to My Garden” from the popular musical “The Secret Garden” and Bernstein’s “Make Our Garden Grow” from “Candide.” The men of the Chorale will perform the Foundations’ hit “Build Me Up, Buttercup” while the ladies sing a Korean folk song about the wild mountain flower “Doraji.”

“Flowers are beautiful to see and their fragrance is enchanting. It is no surprise that the music composed about flowers adds melodious sounds for the senses,” Petker said in a prepared statement. “Preparing for this concert has been rewarding in so many ways.”

For more information or to purchase tickets ($10-$35), visit SCMasterChorale.org.