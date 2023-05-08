Obtaining Weapons During Martial Law

The Constitution of Ukraine, in Article 27, states that everyone has the right to protect their life and health, as well as the lives and health of others, from illegal encroachments. During martial law, citizens must submit specific documents to obtain permission to purchase, store, and carry certain types of weapons.

Required documents include a written application, copies of the citizen’s passport, and, if applicable, a copy of the military ID, public formation member’s ID, or weapon permit. Police authorities will then conduct checks for any disqualifying circumstances, such as a history of legal violations or criminal convictions.

However, not everyone is granted permission to acquire and carry traumatic weapons, which are intended for self-defense rather than military or forceful actions. Permissions are typically granted to civil servants, journalists, militia members, security structure employees, and individuals involved in criminal proceedings.

During martial law, permits are issued for the duration of the regime. Citizens must hand over firearms to the police within 10 days of the termination or cancellation of martial law.

Practical shooting is a skill that can be learned to improve gun handling and personal reflexes in critical situations. While not officially recognized in Ukraine, practical shooting competitions have been cultivated for four years. These events help develop a gun handling culture, improve weapon competence, and simulate real-life situations in a safe, controlled environment.

Interested in exploring the world of pistols? Whether it’s for personal defense, competition, or just a hobby, there are several important factors to consider before diving in.

Understanding Legal Requirements:

Depending on your location, age, and occupation, the process for obtaining a permit to purchase and carry a weapon may differ. In Ukraine, for example, smoothbore and traumatic weapons can be purchased at age 21, while rifled carbines are available from age 25. For those not in law enforcement or journalism, joining a vigilante group or the Cossacks may be necessary to acquire a permit.

Traumatic Weapons vs. Combat Models:

Traumatic weapons differ from combat models in two key aspects: they use rubber bullets that don’t penetrate the skin and have an energy of no more than 40 Joules. Externally, they may appear almost identical, but an experienced eye can spot differences in barrel diameter and rifling.

Selecting the Right Pistol:

When purchasing a pistol, consider its intended purpose. There are three main categories of weapons:

Combat weapon analogues modified for traumatic ammunition.

ZAMAK alloy weapons (zinc, aluminum, magnesium) or silumin, which are more brittle but cheaper substitutes for steel.

Steel and firearm-grade plastic pistols, which are lighter and more ergonomic.

Practical use will vary depending on the choice. For self-defense, a lighter silumin pistol may be sufficient. However, if you plan to participate in competitions or train regularly, a combat pistol analogue with a higher magazine capacity and longer shooting resource is recommended.

Trying on Your Pistol:

Hold and try the pistol in your hand, drawing it from a holster or behind a belt to determine its ergonomics. Modern models often have better grips and more convenient sighting devices compared to older, iconic models.

In summary, before starting your pistol journey, research local laws, consider your purpose for owning a weapon, and make an informed decision when selecting the right pistol for your needs. Ultimately, finding a pistol that fits comfortably in your hand and meets your intended use will provide the best experience.

Focus is on the various methods of carrying a firearm

Taking into account three factors: carrying comfort, concealment, and speed of drawing. Let’s do not forget importance of concealed carry techniques over the size of the pistol, as well as the necessity of adapting one’s wardrobe to accommodate carrying a firearm discreetly.

Carrying a pistol in front, behind the belt, or in a waistband holster, allows for a quick draw but might be uncomfortable when sitting or bending. Carrying at the back offers concealment and drawing speed but is uncomfortable when sitting in a car. The operational holster, commonly used by movie detectives, provides quick access for drivers but has a relatively long drawing time due to the arc-shaped trajectory of drawing the weapon. On the side is considered the optimal option, as it allows for a quick draw and easy stabilization, even if there is not enough time to raise the pistol to the required height.

Open carry of weapons is not directly prohibited by legislation, but it is not recommended as it may provoke police officers to take action against the carrier. Concealed carry is preferred to avoid unnecessary attention and potential issues with law enforcement. Carrying a pistol discreetly is not difficult with the right skills, use of modern holsters, and appropriate wardrobe adjustments. An inside-the-waistband holster can be used effectively, even by a person with a small frame, to conceal a larger firearm like the Fort-17.

In conclusion, carrying a firearm requires a balance of comfort, concealment, and drawing speed. With proper training, technique, and wardrobe adjustments, concealed carry can be achieved effectively and discreetly. It is essential to consider the legal implications and potential interactions with law enforcement while carrying a firearm to ensure personal safety and compliance with local regulations.

Traumatic weapons are recommended for self-defense

As they can help protect your life through shooting rather than intimidation. Quick shooting is essential, as modern firearms contact statistics show that one shot is often not enough, typically requiring 3-4 shots to effectively hit a target. In real situations, conflict distance is usually 1-3 meters, making it unnecessary to extend the pistol far forward on the line of fire.

“Gangsta” movie grip

The classic “gangsta” movie grip, with the pistol positioned horizontally, has historical origins in the Mauser pistol’s recoil behavior. The time required for a person to feel comfortable with a pistol varies, but 15 minutes of daily practice, including “dry” skills like drawing the pistol and taking a shooting position, can maintain a shooter’s skills. Weapon storage rules dictate that firearms, ammunition, and other weapon components must be stored unloaded in metal boxes or safes at the owner’s permanent or temporary residence.

Source: https://schoolfield.com.ua/en/articless/part-one-nine-conversations-with-a-pistol-master-the-beginning.html