Olive Branch Theatricals presents Nell Benjamin’s ‘The Explorers Club’ at The Main

News release

It’s London, 1879, and “The Explorers Club” is a madcap zany farce.

The hapless members of the Explorers Club must confront their most lethal threat yet: the admission of a woman into their hermetically sealed ranks. True, Phyllida Spotte-Hume is brilliant, beautiful, and has discovered a legendary Lost City, but the decision to let a woman into the fraternity could shake the very foundation of the British Empire. And how do you make a decision without a decent drink?

“This hilarious band of explorers and their hi-jinks keep the laughter coming quickly and furiously in the best tradition of the British farce,” said a statement released by Olive Branch Theatricals, which is performing “The Explorers Club” at The Main in Old Town Newhall beginning Friday.

Written by Tony-nominated playwright Nell Benjamin, “The Explorers Club” received the 2013-2014 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play.

Directed by Donna M. Manfredi, “The Explorers Club” opens 8 p.m. Friday at The Main, 24266 Main St., and continues Friday and Saturday evenings through May 27, with 2 p.m. matinee performances Sundays, May 14, 21 and 28. The May 14 matinee will be a sensory-sensitive performance.

Tickets ($20) are available online at www.olivebranchtheatricals.com or at The Main box office.