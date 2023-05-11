Olive Branch Theatricals presents Nell Benjamin’s ‘The Explorers Club’ at The Main

David Ritterband as Professor Sloane, Terrence Garner as Lucius, Michael Davies as Sir Humphries and Jan Marie as Phyllida in Olive Branch Theatricals’ production of Nell Benjamin's “The Explorers Club” opening Friday at The Main in Old Town Newhall. Photo courtesy of Olive Branch Theatricals.
News release 

It’s London, 1879, and “The Explorers Club” is a madcap zany farce. 

The hapless members of the Explorers Club must confront their most lethal threat yet: the admission of a woman into their hermetically sealed ranks. True, Phyllida Spotte-Hume is brilliant, beautiful, and has discovered a legendary Lost City, but the decision to let a woman into the fraternity could shake the very foundation of the British Empire. And how do you make a decision without a decent drink?  

“This hilarious band of explorers and their hi-jinks keep the laughter coming quickly and furiously in the best tradition of the British farce,” said a statement released by Olive Branch Theatricals, which is performing “The Explorers Club” at The Main in Old Town Newhall beginning Friday. 

Written by Tony-nominated playwright Nell Benjamin, “The Explorers Club” received the 2013-2014 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play.  

Directed by Donna M. Manfredi, “The Explorers Club” opens 8 p.m. Friday at The Main, 24266 Main St., and continues Friday and Saturday evenings through May 27, with 2 p.m. matinee performances Sundays, May 14, 21 and 28. The May 14 matinee will be a sensory-sensitive performance. 

Tickets ($20) are available online at www.olivebranchtheatricals.com or at The Main box office. 

