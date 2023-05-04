Red Cross: Type O negative blood donors needed

News release

The American Red Cross is asking the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed right now

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

Type O positive blood is the most-used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are often given to trauma and surgery patients. Type O blood donors are ideal Power Red donors, which means they can safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. Now, more people are able to give a Power Red donation – the minimum height has changed to 5 feet, 3 inches for female donors.

All who contribute to the Red Cross blood drives until May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant. Throughout May, those who donate will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. The getaway includes two tickets to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more. Additionally, those who give May 20-31 will receive a Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Santa Clarita Valley include:

• May 5, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• May 7, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• May 8, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• May 8, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Drive.

• May 10, 1-7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

• May 12, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• May 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

• May 17, 1-7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

• May 18, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• May 22, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• May 24, 1-7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

• May 25, 1-7 p.m., Crosspoint, 23415 Cinema Drive.

• May 25, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• May 26, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• May 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

• May 28, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, 22508 Copper Hill Drive.

• May 30, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• May 31, 1-7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.