Rick Barker | What’s Missing?

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

In re: Signal article “Parents speak out: Kindergarten bullying not being addressed,” March 29. 

Read this article and then tell me what is glaringly missing! If you said the part where the principal called the parents and told them to come into his office to discuss their kids’ atrocious behavior, then go to the head of the class…no pun intended. 

The parents are never even mentioned in the entire article. 

This is kindergarten, for God’s sake. Can you imagine what these little monsters are going to be like when they’re in junior high or high school? 

Rick Barker 

Valencia

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS