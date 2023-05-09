Rick Barker | What’s Missing?

In re: Signal article “Parents speak out: Kindergarten bullying not being addressed,” March 29.

Read this article and then tell me what is glaringly missing! If you said the part where the principal called the parents and told them to come into his office to discuss their kids’ atrocious behavior, then go to the head of the class…no pun intended.

The parents are never even mentioned in the entire article.

This is kindergarten, for God’s sake. Can you imagine what these little monsters are going to be like when they’re in junior high or high school?

Rick Barker

Valencia