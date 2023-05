Joe Biden voters held their nose because they hated Donald Trump.

Trump voters held their nose because they hated Hillary Clinton.

But at the end of the day, there are actual — and very different — results to be analyzed from the two administrations.

For the nation, the proof of the man is in the pudding, and while Trump was a pleasant surprise for his voters, Biden has been an unpleasant one for his.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita