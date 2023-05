News release

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies will serve as guest servers from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Slaters 50/50 in Valencia to raise money for the Special Olympics.

All donations received from the #TipACop fundraiser will be donated directly to the Special Olympics Southern California athletes in L.A. County.

Slaters 50/50 is located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall at 24201 Valencia Blvd., No. 101, Valencia.