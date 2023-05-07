Seven Interior Design Trends for 2023 

By Fran Mariutti

Interior design is an ever-changing subject, and as trends come and go, it’s sometimes tough to keep up.

This is why interior experts Hovia have written a list of trends which are predicted to increase their popularity in 2023 which can help you spice up your home and keep in touch with all the latest styles.

Brighter is better

A house is not a home without that cozy feeling, and to reach that goal would be to make the most of the natural light, however not everyone might be blessed with large windows and exposure to the sun. Therefore, in the upcoming season the focus is all on chandeliers and lamps.

There is no wrong way to choose a pendant, however what is predicted to be in trend this winter are oversized and noticeable ones. Choosing a large chandelier might be scary and it is not for everyone, but this might be the right time to take a leap of faith or overcome the fear of not being able to pull off such a piece of furniture.

The Right colors

If repainting walls and furniture is something in your to-do list, you might want to go in one of two directions: choose natural colors to embrace the calm vibe of earth tones or, if you’d like a pop of color, stay within the safe lines of mellow and tranquil blues and greens, with an addition of soft pinks and lavender. To finish off, you’ll find that soft gold trims are what’s missing!

This prediction is backed by Hovia’s latest sales data regarding the most popular colors on their website. This shows how buyers started purchasing these specific colors already during this year, strengthening the idea that greens, blues and natural colors have been and will be on trend.

Top 10 best selling colours on Hovia’s website Rank Color No. of products in color % on site % of revenue it brings in 1 Green 186 11.25% 17.31% 2 Blue 295 17.85% 17.05% 3 Multi-colored 199 12.04% 12.03% 4 Neutral 172 10.41% 10.97% 5 Black and White 111 6.72% 7.35% 6 Pink 196 11.86% 7.05% 7 Grey 127 7.68% 6.95% 8 Dark 41 2.48% 4.21% 9 Bright 51 3.09% 3.18% 10 Black 36 2.18% 2.89%

Multi-functionality

As we move on with time, we also move on from the notion that a house must simply be a place to eat, sleep and chill. Having a multifunctional home might be the best trend 2023 is bringing along with additions such as movie and game rooms, gyms and saunas.

Regardless of common belief, to set up such a room might not be as expensive as expected, all you need is a spare room and either a couple of gym equipment, a projector and a sofa, and a gaming console, all things that are easier and easier to find in a family home.

Curves

Straight lines and geometry out, curves and movement in! One of the most promising trends of this winter is curves and to achieve this style you won’t need to redo your whole house, even though that might be an option for whoever might be able to do so. In fact, just an arched doorway or some fun and lively piece of furniture such as a curved sofa can just do the trick!

“Mid-century chic”

It’s the return of the 60s and 70s in our living rooms, bedrooms and kitchens! This means wallpapers, and Hovia knows one thing or two about those, and statement objects.

Try buying a statement sofa, or an adorned cupboard which will be the star of your room, and pair it with soft colors and sleek curves for a house in perfect 2023 trend style.

Add some texture

Adding character to any room without making it tacky might be tricky, and that’s where marble comes to rescue. An unexpected texture which is still elegant and smooth, it will catch the eye without being too loud. You can also try and add some pieces that mix different textures and materials!

Nature… in!

Your home can definitely be whatever you would like it to be, so why not a garden? Indoor gardening, plants and more earthy pieces can make your living room feel just like a resort and it's a 2023 trend that we've seen before but that will only grow more and more popular.