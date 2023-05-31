Sierra Hillbillies hosting square dance classes

News release

The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club is offering a 10-week series of square dancing classes through the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.

“Instructor Janienne Alexander will be teaching an “SSD” Workshop class that will have you dancing throughout the area quickly and confidently,” said a statement released by the Sierra Hillbillies. “You must know the 50 SSD calls for this workshop; no partner needed.”

“Dancing is an important tool in good health and aging successfully,” the release added. “You can exercise and have fun while you get in over 5,000 steps with our square dance class. It’s easy, inexpensive, and local.”

Classes start June 13 and run 10 weeks through Aug. 22, with no class on July 4. Classes are Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Cost for all 10 weeks is $50.

Singles and couples are welcome and dress is casual. See the summer issue of the city’s Seasons Magazine for details. Register with the Parks & Recreation Department at www.santa-clarita.com/seasons.