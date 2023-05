The Cube was host to a watch party for Los Angeles Kings fans during one of their National Hockey League playoff games against the Edmonton Oilers last month, featuring an appearance from the Kings’ mascot, Bailey. The Oilers ultimately prevailed in the Western Conference first-round series, 4-2.

L.A. Kings hockey mascott Bailey the Lion, entertains L.A. Kings fans as they watch the playoff game between the L.A. Kings and Edmonton Oilers on the big screen outside The Cube Santa Clarita in Valencia on Wednesday, 041923. The Kings lost 2-4. Dan Watson/The Signal

