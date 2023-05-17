The Sulphur Springs Carnival returns home 

Hundreds of students and parents filled Sulphur Springs Community School for the return of the Sulphur Springs PTA Carnival to their home turf on Friday.

Tayvian Bogan, 11, plays the football toss game during the Sulphur Springs Carnival held at Sulphur Springs Elementary in Canyon Country on Friday, 051223. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We are thrilled to have it back on our campus because I know that last year it was at a baseball field,” said Katie Palacious, Sulphur Springs Community School principal. “It’s really giving all of our families a chance to come and just gather and get a chance to spend time together and engage.”

Attendees fish for plastic ducks and prze tickets at the “Duck Dynasty”fishing game during the Sulphur Springs Carnival held at Sulphur Springs Elementary in Canyon Country on Friday, 051223. Dan Watson/The Signal

Sulphur Springs pulled out all the stops to make the carnival as interactive as possible, leaving no dull moments.

Max Medel, 8, tries for tickets in the ring toss game during the Sulphur Springs Carnival held at Sulphur Springs Elementary in Canyon Country on Friday, 051223. Dan Watson/The Signal

Students rotated among rock climbing, horseshoes, gemstone panning, bouncy houses, the high striker and Frisbee golf. If they were in need of a break, there was no short supply of refreshments and food.

Lemar Wardak, 6, goes down the inflatable slide during the Sulphur Springs Carnival held at Sulphur Springs Elementary in Canyon Country on Friday, 051223. Dan Watson/The Signal

Parent attendees Nicole Ross and Pamela Franco said that Sulphur Springs is never in any short supply of school events. The carnival remains a favorite for their kids.

“They’ve been looking forward to it,” said Franco.

Hundreds attend the Sulphur Springs Carnival held at Sulphur Springs Elementary in Canyon Country on Friday, 051223. Dan Watson/The Signal

The carnival left no one as a stranger.

“It’s not just a school,” said Ross. “It’s like family.”

Children go uo the climbing wall during the Sulphur Springs Carnival held at Sulphur Springs Elementary in Canyon Country on Friday, 051223. Dan Watson/The Signal

In celebration of the recent beautification efforts, Sulphur Springs welcomed students to paint tiles and offer an idea to name the walkway that the tiles will be displayed on.

“I know that there has been many people also that have been saying that they’re so happy with the beautification, the updates of this campus and not everyone has seen it, so it’s amazing to get people here at our site, onto our site and just getting a chance to be participating in our school community,” said Palacious.