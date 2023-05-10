Zonta to present workshop on potential, challenges and dreams

News release

A free LifeForward Workshop that discusses how to “Recognize You Potential, Overcome Life Challenges & Fulfill Your Dreams!” is scheduled May 20 to be hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Speaker Kelly Fabiano will help participants learn, “what does a fulfilling life mean to you; three major roadblocks to living a fulfilling life, and three keys to creating a life that lights you up.”

This free workshop is scheduled in person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia, and is offered virtually via Zoom.

Fabiano received her bachelor’s degree from California State University, Northridge, and is a certified life coach through the Beautiful You Coaching Academy. She worked over a decade in production finance. She now offers workshops and speaking engagements nationwide and offers virtual coaching, which allows her to serve clients around the globe.

Virtual registration via Zoom is available at www.scvzonta.org/lifefoward or by email to [email protected]. Pre-registration is not required, but those who wish to hold a space for more popular workshops should email [email protected]. If you require free child care, contact Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach, [email protected], or call Single Mothers Outreach at 661-288-0117. The number of children must be registered as early as possible. Spanish translation can also be provided with advance request to [email protected].

For more information, visit www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward. Recordings of past workshops are also available for viewing on the website.