AV Fair and Alfalfa Festival announces country headliners

Organizers of the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival have announced two of the four concert headliners for the 2023 AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival, “A Barn Good Time.”

Headlining Friday, Sept. 22, on opening day will be country artist/songwriter Randy Houser. Opening for Houser will be Rodney Atkins.

Monday, Sept. 25, Grammy Award winner Clint Black will take the stage. Opening for Black will be country artist Ned LeDoux. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Houser first appeared on the country music scene in 2008, with “Anything Goes,” his first charting single, and an album of the same name. In the decade since then, the baritone-voiced singer has released four additional records, with his fifth and latest disc, “Magnolia,” coming in early 2019. Houser’s five studio albums have spawned a handful of No. 1 hits, platinum-selling songs and awards nominations.

Atkins has achieved success with his first No. 1 hit (“If You’re Going Through Hell”) and the fast-climbing follow-up single (“Watching You”). His latest album, “Caught Up in the Country,” released in 2019, features collaborations with Fisk Jubilee Singers, the Music City Indian® and the title track was a Top 20 hit on country radio. He has also won multiple awards, including the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Male Vocalist and BMI’s Songwriter of the Year.

Black, a Grammy Award winner, surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ’89, reaching No. 1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, “Killin’ Time.” He followed that with the triple-platinum “Put Yourself in My Shoes,” and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the 1990s. He wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including “A Better Man,” “Where Are You Now,” “When My Ship Comes In,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Summer’s Comin’,” “Like the Rain” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” “part of a catalog that produced 22 No. 1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era. He has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada.

LeDoux is the son of famed late country singer Chris LeDoux. Ned LeDoux is an American country music singer and songwriter, with over 30 original released singles including the hit “Whatcha Gonna Do with a Cowboy.” LeDoux will serenade the audience with a mixture of his originals and covers of his father’s music.

Additional concerts will be announced in the next few weeks.

“There is a certain special kind of joy that takes place when it’s fair time,” AV Fair & Event Center board President Angie Hughes said in a prepared statement. “This year’s event will be a mix of nostalgia, excitement, and childlike celebration that will delight guests of all ages. Our concert series is something that residents look forward to year after year, and we are thrilled to be once again able to bring high-caliber headliner entertainment.”

Complete ticket information and fair details are available at avfair.com. This year’s 2023 AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival theme, “A Barn Good Time,” is a nine-day fair, running Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Wednesday, Sept. 27, will be dark.