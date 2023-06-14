CalRTA presents scholarships to 11 graduating seniors

News release
The Santa Clarita Division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual Scholarship Luncheon on June 6, honoring 11 local graduating seniors with college scholarships.
The 205-member CalRTA division presented the following scholarships:
• Linda Potter Scholarship: Yaretzi Rouswell, Rowen Devoe, Diego Ortiz, Alexis Soria.
• Dan Place Scholarship: Emily Vaughn, Cheyenne Tsuang, Brenna Marie Sosa, Emely Amaya.
• Kern Family Scholarship: Jetzebel Jaurez
• McGrath Family Scholarship: Angelinna Saraswarthi.
• Mike Shuman/Division 68 CalRTA Scholarship: Madelyn Nutall.