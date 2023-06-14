CalRTA presents scholarships to 11 graduating seniors

The Santa Clarita Division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual Scholarship Luncheon on June 6, honoring 11 local graduating seniors with college scholarships. Courtesy photo.
The Santa Clarita Division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual Scholarship Luncheon on June 6, honoring 11 local graduating seniors with college scholarships. Courtesy photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

The Santa Clarita Division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual Scholarship Luncheon on June 6, honoring 11 local graduating seniors with college scholarships. 

The 205-member CalRTA division presented the following scholarships: 

• Linda Potter Scholarship: Yaretzi Rouswell, Rowen Devoe, Diego Ortiz, Alexis Soria. 

• Dan Place Scholarship: Emily Vaughn, Cheyenne Tsuang, Brenna Marie Sosa, Emely Amaya. 

• Kern Family Scholarship: Jetzebel Jaurez  

• McGrath Family Scholarship: Angelinna Saraswarthi. 

• Mike Shuman/Division 68 CalRTA Scholarship: Madelyn Nutall. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS