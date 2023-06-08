City libraries launch annual summer reading program

News release

The school year is ending, which means the Santa Clarita Public Library is ramping up its summer programming. This includes the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program, which begins Monday.

This program offers residents a variety of family-friendly activities, reading challenges, crafts and more, all for free. This year’s theme is “Find Your Voice,” encouraging readers to share stories, express themselves and use their voices to spark positive change in the world. The theme challenges readers to explore books about history, social justice, science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Throughout the summer, the Santa Clarita Public Library will offer events for children, teens and adults. Crafts for children include creating board games, clay sculpting, poetry and theater. Teens can get ready to build their own pocket terrariums, paint pendulums, create self-portraits and more.

Adults who want to stay busy can join the library for disc golf at Central Park, make beautiful jewelry or create your own mug by using the library’s makerspace.

The library’s new weekly Check It OUTside series brings summer reading out of the library and into nature. Each week, the program will be hosted at a new park location and offer participants activities like yoga, dancing, story time, arts and crafts, hula hooping and more. This series is geared for families with toddlers, young children and tweens who want to have fun under the sun.

Also available this summer is the Afternoons at the Library series, which is a weekly program for kids ages 6 to 11 years old and their families. It features different activities at each branch, like the Cabrillo Marine Mobile Aquarium, which will visit the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch on July 25. Participants can come to see ocean creatures up close and learn about their lives under the sea.

The Santa Clarita Public Library also offers Lunch at the Library, which is a grant-funded program that provides free lunches to kids and teens 18 and younger. The lunches will be available to eat at the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy branches, Monday through Friday, from noon to 1 p.m. No identification is needed.

The Summer Reading Program and Lunch at the Library will run until July 29. For more information on the programs or to register, visit SantaClaritaReads.com and SantaClaritaLibrary.com.