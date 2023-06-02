City’s summer beach bus returns Saturday

News release

Beginning Saturday, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays.

The service from Santa Clarita Transit allows residents to ride to the beach on one of the city’s air-conditioned commuter express buses. The Summer Beach Bus runs from Saturday, June 3, through Sunday, Sept. 3.

Santa Clarita Transit also announced a new beach location for 2023. The Ventura Harbor provides attractions including the Ventura Harbor Village, Harbor Cove Beach, the Visitor Center at Channel Islands National Park, the Ventura Yacht Club and more. Visitors can also rent many types of water toys at the harbor.

Summer Beach Bus fares are $3 each way for children and adults and $1.50 each way for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Riders may pay using the Token Transit mobile app by using the stored value on their TAP card or in exact cash. However, monthly passes will not be accepted.

Buses will depart from the Via Princessa Metrolink Station and the McBean Regional Transit Center. The Via Princessa Metrolink Station will depart at 8:22 a.m. and return at 5:53 p.m. The McBean Regional Transit Center will depart at 8:40 a.m. and return at 5:35 p.m. This program was designed to ensure a full day of beach activities without the stress of freeway driving and finding parking.

Travelers may bring their beach chairs, coolers and surfboards. For more information on Summer Beach Bus routes and times, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.